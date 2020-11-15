Man to reappear in Longford court on forged licence charge

A man charged with being in possession of a forged licence appeared in Longford District Court last week.

Dawid Rosada, 72 Cartrun Breac, Lisbrack Road, Longford, was insisting that his licence was acquired via the proper channels in Poland, when he appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes last week.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the state, told the court that gardaí were satisfied the licence was forged.

“We have a certificate from the Forensic Scientist of Ireland saying it is forged. You couldn’t ask for better proof,” he said.

“Actually, there is one thing better,” objected solicitor, Frank Gearty.

“You could ask the actual authority in Poland if they issued the licence.”

The case was put back to February 16, 2021.