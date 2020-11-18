Enterprise Ireland call on Longford businesses to prepare for Brexit

Enterprise Ireland has called on businesses in Longford to prepare for Brexit by applying for its Ready for Customs grant and by using the Enterprise Ireland Brexit Readiness Checker.



The end of the Brexit transition period on January 1 has the potential to cause major disruption to businesses that do not have the required customs clearance capacity.



The change in customs requirements will impact businesses moving goods to, from or through the UK (excluding Northern Ireland).



The Ready for Customs grant provides companies with financial assistance to cover the costs of taking on much needed additional customs clearance staff.



The scheme makes the following financial support available:

A grant of €9,000 to support the recruitment or redeployment of a full-time employee into a dedicated customs role.

A grant of €4,500 to support the recruitment or redeployment of a part-time employee into a dedicated customs role.

Enterprise Ireland Longford Manager, Michael Brougham, said: “We strongly advise that all businesses in Longford that are engaged in the movement of goods to, from, or through the UK, take up this grant.



“Regardless of what deal may be agreed between the EU and the UK, businesses will require increased customs clearance capacity from January 1. We are providing this grant to ensure businesses can operate with minimum disruption. Now is the time to get this essential preparation in place.



“The implications of not having the right customs documentation in place from January 1, 2021 are serious for many traders.”



Longford businesses have also been encouraged to check their readiness for Brexit.



The online Enterprise Ireland Brexit Readiness Checker has been launched to help businesses get ready for the UK’s departure at the end of the year.



The Brexit Readiness Checker provides businesses with a quick and accessible way to check their readiness and, based on their own unique circumstances, gives guidance on what steps they need to take now.



To use the tool, companies answer questions on how prepared they are across a range of topics including customs procedures, finance and currency management, movement of people, data regulations and strategic sourcing.



Following completion of the form online, companies receive an individualised report which provides advice and targeted resources within minutes.



Giles O’Neill, manager of the Brexit Unit with Enterprise Ireland said: “We are really encouraging Longford businesses to act and to use this online tool to check their readiness for Brexit.



“The countdown to January 1 is very real. This is not a time to panic, it is a time to act and the Readiness Checker provides practical, concise information that will allow every business to do that.”



Businesses can apply for the Ready for Customs grant HERE



Businesses can check their Brexit readiness HERE