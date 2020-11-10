Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

Also read: Shop and spend locally to #KeepLongfordInBusiness

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

WATCH | Jimmy Jests gives the #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign his seal of approval

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Ballymahon totalhealth Pharmacy, 31 Main Street, Ballymahon, Co Longford



(090) 6432151

Email: ballymahon@totalhealth.ie

Website: www.totalhealth.ie

Opening Hours Mon - Fri 0900hrs to 1800hrs Sat 1000hrs to 1800 hrs Sun - Closed



2. Monaghan's Craft Butchers, Killashee Street, Longford



Tel: (043) 3346507

Home delivery service available

Facebook: @monaghans.butchers



3. Lakeland Agri, Strokestown Road, Longford



Tel 043 33 45042

Find us on Facebook: @LakelandAgri

Lakeland Agribusiness is a leading and innovative feed manufacturer of agricultural inputs to dairy, beef and sheep farmers across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.



4. Tandoori Village, Unit 1, Weavers Hall, Market Square, Longford





Traditional Indian Cuisine, Open 6 days a week. Closed Tuesday

Contact 043 33 48803 or order online and get 15% off www.tandoorivillage.ie



5. Ward's Pharmacy, Ballymahon Street, Longford



Tel 043 33 41100

Open 6 days

Our friendly staff are always available to assist in any way possible.

Facebook: @wardspharmacylongford

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie