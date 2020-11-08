County Longford Scuba Divers assist with recovery of vehicle from canal

County Longford Scuba Divers assisted with the recovery of a vehicle from a canal over the weekend.

On their Facebook page, the club explained:

"The club was involved in a couple of minor operations over the weekend. One was the safe removal of a vehicle from the canal in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan on Saturday afternoon.

"We were also called in for a refloatation exercise of a small boat in the Shannon.

"Both exercises were carried out successfully and well done to everyone involved in Longford and Cavan on both days."

