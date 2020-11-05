Gardaí in major breakthrough into armed Longford raid

Gardaí have made a major breakthrough in connection to an aggravated raid in Longford town during which an armed gang burst into a house in the county town and threatened its occupants.

Detectives had launched a public appeal in September after a group of youths burst into a private residence in Clonbalt Woods in Longford town armed with a knife and a baton.

A 17-year-old female appeared at a special sitting of Longford District Court soon after and was remanded on bail.

Gardaí had been hunting three other suspects alleged to have been centrally involved in the incident.

In the wake of that appeal and in recent days, the Leader can reveal detectives have identified "three other persons of interest" as part of the probe.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Juvenile Liaison Office to determine what, if any, charges, can be brought against those allegedly involved.

