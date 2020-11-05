Garda probe underway into burnt out car discovery in Ballymahon

Gardaí are this morning investigating the circumstances behind the discovery of a burnt-out vehicle in Ballymahon overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident in the town's Parkside estate area at around 1am.

The VW 08-registered Passat was significantly damaged as a consequence and gardaí are keeping an open mind as to what may have caused the blaze.

It's understood the car was parked up outside a private residence at the time and investigators have appealed for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious shortly before 1am when the alarm was raised to come forward.

The scene of the incident has since been preserved and a technical examination is expected to commence this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.