Gardaí look to close net on key players behind €20k Longford cannabis growhouse

Garda chiefs are hopeful of making progress into the discovery of a cannabis growhouse on the outskirts of Longford town yesterday afternoon, the Leader can reveal.

It comes after this website revealed earlier today how officers connected to Longford's Divisional Drugs Unit unearthed a large cache of cannabis plants at a house in the Ferafad area of town shortly after midday.

Despite no arrests having been made, sources close to the investigation remain confident of furthering those efforts over the coming days and have stated a 'definite line of enquiry' is being followed in connection to the find.

A key part of that probe will depend on what results are gleaned from laboratory testing carried out on the plants, which are believed to have been at an advanced stage of growth when officers moved in on the property yesterday.

