BREAKING: Gardaí in €20k Longford cannabis growhouse drugs bust

Gardaí believe they have made further inroads into the sale and supply of drugs in Longford town after an estimated €20,000 of cannabis was seized in a planned operation yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers from the Divisional Drugs Unit discovered a large cache of plants, which the Leader understands were at an advanced stage of growth, at a private residence on the outskirts of the county town yesterday afternoon.

No arrests have yet been made but garda sources are confident of making further progress with their enquiries over the coming days.

The plants which were seized have been sent for further analysis as part of the investigation.

