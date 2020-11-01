LATEST: Seven new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford

Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Longford today. Some 552 cases were confirmed nationwide today, along with two deaths.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 575 (568 as at midnight Friday, October 30 plus 7 new cases - pending verification - announced this evening).

Of the cases confirmed nationally today, 275 are men and 275 are women; 63% are under 45 years of age; and the median age is 36 years old.

Some 173 cases are in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

Less than five new cases were reported in Leitrim today, 10 in Roscommon, less than five in Cavan and 11 in Westmeath.

In Longford, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population continues to fall and it is now 247.1 (yesterday it was 261.8), and slightly below the national figure of 253.5 (yesterday the national average incidence rate was 268.7).

There have been 101 cases of the virus in Longford in the last fortnight.

There have been 450 cases in Cavan in the last 14 days and the incidence rate there, while falling steadily, at 590.7 per 100,000 population, remains the highest in the country.

Westmeath has had 285 new cases in the past 14 days, giving the Lake County a 321.1 incidence rate, the fourth highest in the country.



Roscommon has had 132 cases in the past 14 days, giving the Rossies a 204.5 incidence rate and Leitrim has had 34 cases in the past 14 days, giving them an incidence rate of 106.1, the lowest in the country.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (midnight Oct 30)....Change from day before....14-Day Incidence rate

Longford..................568..................+4................................247.1 per 100,000

Leitrim.....................228...................No change...................106.1 per 100,000

Cavan......................2,050...............+9................................590.7 per 100,000

Roscommon.............755..................+2................................204.5 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,374................+7................................321.1 per 100,000

As of 2pm today, 330 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.



The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

