Five@5: The Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown

If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie

Never has it been as important to support local Longford retailers and businesses than over the next six weeks and in the lead up to Christmas.

As part of our #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, each week day at 5pm, the Longford Leader will publish our Five@5 of the Longford businesses that continue to operate during lockdown on our website and across our social media platforms.

Also read: Shop and spend locally to #KeepLongfordInBusiness

When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.

So if you are out and about in Longford or thinking of making a purchase or availing of a service we ask that you #KeepLongfordInBusiness and shop local.

Today's Five@5 are;

1. Matt O'Brien Fashions, 32 Ballymahon Street, Longford, N39D8W8





The Complete Men's Outfitters

Formal, Casual, Footwear, Weddings, Suit Hire, Boys Wear

Online deliveries will continue as normal, FREE POSTAGE on orders over €50.

Click and Collect.

Tel: 043 33 45829. E-mail: mattobrienfashions@gmail.com

Website: www.mattobrienfashions.ie

2. Church Street Dental, 3 Church Street, Longford County Longford, N39 H6Y8



Phone: 043 3346106

Email: info@churchstreetdental.ie

Website: www.churchstreetdental.ie

Make your smile brighter

Teeth Whitening Only €199

3. The Computer Clinic, Lower Main Street, Longford. N39 K2N2





We provide IT Services to home and business users in the Midlands.

We operate from our retail premises on Lower Main Street in Longford Town.

Tel: 043 334 6545

Visit our website on: www.computerclinic.ie

4. Maguire's Hair & Beauty Supplies, Unit 14, N4 Axis Centre, Sligo Road, Longford Town.





Our Longford Store is open for Call & Collect, from Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm

Call 043 33 49591

You can shop online www.maguiresupplies.ie for collection or delivery (FREE over €50)

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram - @maguiresupplies

"A one stop shop for all your Hair, Beauty, Nail and barber Supplies: open to trade & retail!"

5. Áine's Fashion & Lingerie, Main Street, Longford.





Halloween Treat - 20% off Jeans - Enter code 'CASPER' online

Click and collect

For more details contact Tel: 043 33 45918

See: www.aines.ie





If you wish to be included in our Five@5 #KeepLongfordInBusiness campaign, you can email audrey.moorhead@longfordleader.ie