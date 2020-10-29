Funding dispute resolution needed to give Longford butchers certainty prior to Christmas

The ongoing dispute over funding between the Food Safety Authority Ireland (FSAI) and county managers 'needs to be resolved immediately', according to Longford / Westmeath Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy.

It has been suggested that butcher shops and artisan meat retailers face possible closure before Christmas as a consequence of the dispute, and speaking in the Seanad last week, Senator Carrigy highlighted need for a resolution to reached.

He stated, “There is an ongoing dispute between the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the County and City Management Association, CCMA, which represents the local authorities throughout the country.

"The dispute centres on a funding shortfall of €1.2 million for veterinary inspections of smaller slaughterhouses carried out by the local authority vets, who also work with the local enterprise offices to develop new businesses as well as overseeing the regulatory standards.

"The current contract runs out on November 30, with the CCMA indicating that it will not continue to provide these services because of a shortfall in funding.

"This issue is quite close to me in my local village, which is home to the Rawle’s Abattoir, which services nearly all the butchers throughout the entire county. We have Uncle Bok, which provides Biltong for the entire southern African market in Ireland, and Herterich's Artisan Butchers, which are renowned for their quality throughout the country.

"These are small local enterprises in our community. They are not the Goodmans or the large supermarket chains. This issue needs to be resolved immediately to give certainty to these businesses prior to Christmas and to keep the veterinary service within our local authorities in order that they can work with the local enterprise offices to continue to provide more jobs.”

