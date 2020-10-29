'We need to speak out and help each other': Creche owner calls for removal of Covid-19 stigma

It’s time the stigma and guilt associated with a positive case of Covid-19 was removed, according to local creche owner Elizabeth Yorke, who closed her Stonepark facility last week after a child tested positive for the virus.

“People feel embarrassed if they test positive for the virus, and they feel like they have to cover it up or hide it, but we need to speak out and help each other,” Ms Yorke told the Longford Leader.

“We need to be able to say ‘yes, my child had it and these were the symptoms’, so that we can learn from each other and help each other.”

Ms Yorke has had a very effective protocol in place since she reopened her doors in August and nothing tests those measures quite like a positive case of Covid-19 entering the premises.

And her measures have proven extremely effective as the virus has not spread to any of the other children or the staff members at the creche.

“We had a Tusla inspector at the premises in September and she said we had gone above and beyond and that our protocol was perfect,” Ms Yorke added.

“We all wear masks and that really stood to us. And we didn’t get into a frenzy. We didn’t panic. We just contacted the parents and sent the children home and it was no big disaster.”

All tests came back negative, thankfully, and the creche was all set to reopen on Tuesday, October 27.

“People need to get rid of the stigma. They need to stop saying they were shut down. Schools and creches that have been affected chose to clost down - they weren’t forced to close down,” said Ms Yorke.

“People are going around being so negative about it. We need to start learning to encourage each other to speak out, so that we can learn from each other.”

The local creche owner took to Facebook last week to share her story and to call for a breakdown of the stigma and has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from all who read her online post.

“Covid is a learning experience for the world, therefore whatever we learn through our own experience we need to deliver that information to others to help everyone reduce the risk of expansion in numbers when it hits them,” Ms York posted on her Facebook page in an effort to encourage other creche owners to set aside their fear and learn how to deal with a potential Covid-19 case on their own doorstep.

“When I reopened in August I had a plan in place for the day we would have a positive Covid case in the creche because it was inevitable it would hit. The plan was to close the full creche ASAP.

“I also had a protocol set up if a child had any symptoms they needed to stay home. A slight cough was detected in a child and I asked this child be kept home even though it was so slight I felt guilty for asking this. So please note a slight cough with no temperature is a symptom.

“On Thursday morning I got a call at 9.55am that a child had a positive test result for covid . I reassured the parents it was not their fault that their child had Covid and thanked them for calling me. Parents should not be made feel guilty... they have done nothing wrong.

“I then told each staff member to prepare children for going home as parents were going to be notified.”

Ms Yorke contacted the HSE, whoms he found very sympathetic and helpful, and was informed that the fact masks were worn in the creche would stand to them.

“This was true it did stand to us as we had all negative test results throughout the creche,” said Ms Yorke.

“The ‘shhh, don’t mention Covid’ needs to stop now. We need to have courage to hold our hand up and send out the message that we are there to support each other and share the valuable information we have to help reduce covid cases and, in doing so, protect all our children.

“I take pride in the fact that we protected our children this time through the safety policies we have in our creche,” she added.

“We followed all the protocols and it worked to our advantage. That’s not to say another case could hit us in future, but if it does we will deal with it.

“I would definitely consider if there is a next time to just close the pod involved but because this was my first experience I followed the plan I had put in place.

“These children are the future so let’s protect them and their families plus our staff and their families.”

Ms Yorke explained to the Leader that she chose to close the whole creche in line with her original plan, as there are siblings and cousins who may be in different pods but, due to the effectiveness of her policies, she will be reviewing her plan, while constantly ensuring the safety of the children and staff.

The main thing, she said, is that we don’t make each other feel ashamed or embarrassed for contracting the virus,

“Parents, do not feel guilty, but instead maybe consider telling your story so you can help other parents in future,” said Ms Yorke.

“It’s all a learning curve and it’s certainly given me a new outlook on Covid-19. We need to be aware that it’s lurking there in the background all the time. We can live with it but just practice social distancing and wear a mask,” she concluded.