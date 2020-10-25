Man fined €400 for trespassing charges in Longford

A man on trespassing charges is due to reappear at Longford District Court, after being remanded in custody on foot of a bench warrant last week.

Brendan Sherlock, with an address at 2 Hartley Cross, Lavender Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes last week after reports that he had been drinking in a derelict premises.

He was arrested because there was an existing bench warrant in place.

“At the end of the day, the highest case gardaí could make is trespassing on an unoccupied home and a party,” said Judge Hughes.

“During Covid,” Sgt Paddy McGirl added.

“In the circumstances, I’ll impose a fine that’ll never be paid,” said Judge Hughes, handing down a fine of €400, payable fortwith.