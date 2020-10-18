Breakdown of Covid-19 infection rates in Longford, Granard and Ballymahon local electoral areas

New HSE data shows that the Granard electoral area has the seventh highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in the country.

Ballyjamesduff local electoral area in Cavan currently has the highest incidence rate in the country, 651.1 per 100,000. In the 14-day period being profiled (September 29 to October 12) there were 168 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ballyjamesduff LEA.

According to data for each electoral area in the country released by the HSE, the infection rate in the Granard electoral area is 449.7 per 100,000.

In the two previous 14-day spells the rate in Granard LEA was 384.1 per 100,000 (September 22 - October 5) and 112.4 per 100,000 (September 15 to 28).

From September 29 to October 12, forty-eight cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Granard electoral area which has a population of 10,674.

The data (September 29 to October 12) also reveals that 17 cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Longford electoral area. With a population in the Longford electoral area of 16,046, the incidence rate is 105.9 per 100,000.

Fourteen cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed in the Ballymahon electoral area which has a population of 14,153, giving it an incidence rate 98.9 per 100,000, considerably higher than the rate it recorded from September 22 to October 5 of 35.3 per 100,000.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 475.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), the number of new cases in Longford during the last 14 days is 98.

Locally, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population stands at 239.8 and it is the 13th highest rate in the country, but it is below the national rate of 251.0 per 100,000.