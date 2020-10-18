Thirteen new Covid-19 cases in Longford; 1,283 reported nationally

Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Longford this Sunday evening.

It follows 18 cases on Saturday. The number of new cases in Longford during the last 14 days is 98.

Locally, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population stands at 239.8 and is the 13th highest rate in the country, but it is below the national rate of 251.0 per 100,000.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began now stands at 475 (462 as at midnight Friday, October 16 plus the 13 new cases announced this evening).

Nationally, as of midnight Saturday, October 17, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 1,283 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 49,962 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HPSC has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 1,852 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 408 in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.

651 are women / 628 are men; 68% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 31 years old.

As of 2pm today 277 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County.....Cases (midnight Oct 16)....Change from day before......14-Day Incidence rate

Longford.................. 462...................+18...................................239.8 per 100,000

Leitrim..................... 189....................+1...................................224.7 per 100,000

Cavan...................... 1,559...............+27....................................807.3 per 100,000

Roscommon............. 607....................+9....................................223.1 per 100,000

Westmeath.............1,019...................+41...................................294 per 100,000