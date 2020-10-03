Longford punter lands a stunning €64,500 in real cash with a €4.50 virtual wager!

A punter in County Longford is revelling in a spectacular win this week after a flutter of under €5 on virtual horse racing was transformed into a mega five-figure windfall.

The anonymous punter walked into a BoyleSports shop in Longford on Thursday and struck a €0.30 Lucky 15 on four horses at the virtual track Steepledowns, amounting to a total stake of €4.50.

The ambitious wager overcame a major hurdle when 40/1 shot Norcombe won the 2.45 race, ensuring a profit before the remaining three selections had even ran. But things got even better when Peony Pepper, Carolina Clash (both 14/1) and Yarmouth Place (18/1) all conquered their odds to make it four winners from four.

With all selections winning, the punter was able to return to the shop to swap their €4.50 betslip for a jaw-dropping total of €64,511.70.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We have to send huge congratulations to our Longford customer who walked away with over €64,500 from a €4.50 investment. They proved the big wins don’t require significant stakes and we wish them all the best splashing out.”

