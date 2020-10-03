LATEST: Ten deaths and 613 new confirmed cases as country witnesses 'significant escalation' in Covid-19

The latest Covid-19 update from the National Public Health Emergency Team shows that the number of confirmed cases continues to escalate significantly with 613 new confirmed cases today and the revelation that 10 people with Covid-19 have also died.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 372 (as of midnight on Thursday, October 1) and this is set to increase, pending verification, following this evening's announcement, as Longford is one the three counties that accounts for 7 of the 613 cases.

Nine new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Longford on Friday, October 2, eleven on Thursday (October 1), seven on Wednesday, four on Tuesday, six on Monday, two on Sunday, five on Saturday and three last Friday. That equates to 47 new confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the county inside eight days.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region (as of midnight Thursday, October)

County................... Cases.............Change from day before

Longford.................. 372...................+9

Leitrim..................... 118....................No Change

Cavan...................... 972...................+9

Roscommon............. 470....................+9

Westmeath............... 791.....................+9

As of midnight Friday, October 2, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 613 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is the highest number of new cases since April 26.

There has now been a total of 37,668 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 26 counties feature;

224 cases are in Dublin,

58 in Donegal,

46 in Cork,

44 in Kildare,

31 in Limerick,

28 in Laois,

21 in Kerry,

19 in Galway,

17 in Clare,

13 in Meath,

12 in Louth,

12 in Monaghan,

9 in Offaly,

9 in Tipperary,

9 in Wicklow,

8 in Cavan,

8 in Wexford,

7 in Carlow,

7 in Sligo,

7 in Roscommon,

6 in Mayo,

5 in Kilkenny,

5 in Westmeath,

with the remaining 7 cases in 3 counties (Longford, Waterford and Leitrim).

Of the cases notified today 315 are men / 294 are women, 68% are under 45 years of age, 30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 58 cases have been identified as community transmission

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 10 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,810* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The numbers being reported today and over the past week represent a significant escalation in the profile of COVID-19 in Ireland.

"For those aged 70+ and those who are medically vulnerable to COVID-19, it is strongly recommended that you should limit the number of people you meet to a very small core group of family members, carers or friends, for short periods of time, while remaining physically distant.

"We need to work together once again to make a significant impact on the number of cases in the community, and ultimately to reduce the number of people getting sick, being admitted to hospital and critical care, while protecting non-COVID healthcare services. I urge people in every county to follow the public health advice to stop the further spread of COVID-19.”