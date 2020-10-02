Restoration of footpaths required in village of Barry, says local councillor

An increase in footfall and bicycle traffic in Barry village has prompted Cllr Mick Cahill to call on Longford County Council to include the works in the Town and Village Scheme.

At a meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District last week, Cllr Cahill proposed that the works be included in the current round of applications.

“The footpaths are in poor condition and could do with a facelift,” he said.

His motion was supported by Cllr Colm Murray who noted the extra footfall near all walkways during the Covid restrictions.

“There’s an awful lot of through traffic on foot and on two wheels linking up to the walkways,” he said.

Director of Services John McKeon confirmed that the proposal would be referred to the regeneration comittee and applications made.