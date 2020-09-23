Gardaí launch public appeal to find missing teen last seen in Drumlish five days ago

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16 year old boy who was last seen in Drumlish five days ago.

Mario Pompa was last seen in the north Longford village last Friday September 18.

Mario is described as being 5’ 9” in height, of medium build with short black hair. It is thought that Mario may be in Kerry or Tipperary.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Ref: PR14043/2020

