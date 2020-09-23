Gardaí probe alleged criminal damage incident in Granard

Gardaí have begun an inquiry into a suspected csse of criminal damage at a house on the outskirts of Granard on Sunday evening.

The property, which is located at Granardkill, just off the main Granard to Ballinalee Road, was allegedly targeted sometime between 8pm and 9pm.

Gardaí are remaining tight-lipped as to the nature of the incident, but have confirmed an investigation has begun alongside an appeal for witnesses.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out on Monday as part of the inquiry.

A garda spokesperson confirmed local officers were investigating an “incident at a house” on the outskirts of the town and were appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information and who may have noticed anything untoward between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday night is asked to contact Granard Garda Station at (043) 6686512.