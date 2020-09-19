Revealed | New data shows number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in each Longford electoral area in last two weeks

The HSE has released the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 by electoral area for the first time.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 323 (as of midnight on September 16).

And following yesterday’s press briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Team, that figure is poised to increase as Longford was identified as being among the counties with new cases.

The HSE data reveals a worrying trend for the Longford area which saw 13 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the first two weeks of September (01/09/20 to 14/09/20).

With a population in the Longford electoral area of 16,046, the incidence rate is 81 per 100,000, significantly higher than the national average of 52.8.

Elsewhere in Longford, less than five cases were diagnosed in both the Ballymahon and Granard electoral areas in the first two weeks of September. These electoral areas have populations of 14,153 and 10,674, respectively.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Leitrim, the incidence rate in Carrick on Shannon electoral area which shares a border with parts of county Longford, is 132 per 100,000.

With a population in the Carrick on Shannon electoral area of 11,361, there were 15 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the first two weeks of September (01/09/20 to 14/09/20).

