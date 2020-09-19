Longford Women's Link team up with local Gardaí to provide leaflet of services in eight languages

Longford Gardaí and Women’s Link are working together to enable victims of domestic violence access support services and have launched an information leaflet, which has been translated into eight languages.

These leaflets provide victims with information about how they can access Women’s Link services and will be distributed to all Gardaí in Co Longford. Having them translated provides greater access to information for all.

Superintendent Jim Delaney of Longford Garda Station said, "Funding for this initiative was accessed by the Longford Gardaí and Women's Link as part of their participation with CYPCIC – Children and Young Persons Services and the Parenting Partnership for and family support group.

"The leaflets are disseminated to all operational Gardaí in Longford to provide to persons/victims of domestic violence that they meet in the course of their duty, thereby generating a greater awareness of the services that are available to manage domestic violence.

"An Garda Siochana is here to help and I would encourage victims of domestic abuse to make contact with us. They can contact us in Longford on 043-3350570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," he said.

The leaflet is being made available in eight languages: Arabic, Slovak, Czech, Lithuanian, Latvian, Russian, Portuguese, Polish and English, with a further seven languages to be added in time.

Pictured at the launch of the newly translated leaflets are:

Heather Mc Kenna and Natalie O Reilly of Womens Link Longford, Superintendent Jim Delaney, Inspector Yvonne Martin, Sergeant Declan Mc Glynn, D/Gda Orla Geraghty, Gda Denise Dockery, Gda Aishling Brady and Gda Peter Doherty all of Longford Garda Station.