BREAKING: Man (20) arrested over alleged criminal damage at Ballymahon hotel

A man is being questioned by detectives this morning in connection to several windows being smashed in at a hotel in Ballymahon.

The 20-year-old man, who is local, was arrested by gardaí this morning after three front windows belonging to Cooney's Hotel in the south Longford town were vandalised on Tuesday night.

He has been detained at Longford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for a period of 24 hours.

The Leader spoke to the hotel's owner Mike Cooney yesterday who told of his devastation at the incident which, he says, caused tens of thousands of euros worth of damage to his premises.

