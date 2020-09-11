Gardaí appeal for help tracing 84-year-old man missing from Mullingar

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Kevin Farrell, 84 years, who went missing in the Mullingar area of Westmeath yesterday, September 10.

When last seen Kevin was driving a silver/yellow coloured 2007 Opel Astra.

He is described as being 5'6", with white hair, of heavy build with blue eyes. Kevin has a scar on the left side of his forehead.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.