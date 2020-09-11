Longford man bailed on assault charge

A man has been remanded on bail charged with assault following last week’s sitting of Longford District Court.

Cliff Turner (40), 9 The Willows, Clonbalts Woods, Longford was granted bail in connection to an incident at the same aforementioned address on August 31, 2020.

The court was told Mr Turner made no reply when the charge was put to him at Longford Garda Station the following day.

Judge John Brennan was told directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were still awaited.

As a result, Mr Turner was granted bail subject to a number of conditions.

Among them, included an order not to interfere with the alleged victim in the case either in person or by any forms of multimedia, to sign on three times weekly at Longford Garda Station, to stay alcohol and drug free.

The case is due to be recalled before Longford District Court on October 6 2020.