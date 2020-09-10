LATEST | More confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford and Leitrim

There have been further confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in counties Longford, Leitrim, Cavan, Roscommon and Westmeath, out of a total of 196 nationally.

No deaths were reported today by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre in its daily report.

As of midnight on Tuesday, September 7, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 309. In light of today's announcement, that figure is set to increase.

In neighbouring counties Cavan, Roscommon, Westmeath and Leitrim, the figure for confirmed cases (as at the same date) stands at 902, 366, 700 and 101, respectively.

Of today's cases, 103 are men / 91 are women; 61% are under 45 years of age; 43% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case 37 cases have been identified as community transmission.

The locations of today's cases are as follows: 107 in Dublin, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Meath, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Laois, 6 in Westmeath, and the remaining 32 cases are located in Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wexford.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today we have at least 37 cases linked with community transmission. 27 of today’s cases are over the age of 65 years. By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity Covid-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease.”

There have now been 30,360 cases of coronavirus in Ireland, and 1,781 deaths.

