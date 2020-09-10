Old School New School Motor Show raises €9,200 for Longford Counselling Services

Organisers of the Old School New School Motor Show presented a cheque for €9,200 to Longford Counselling Services last week.



This was the third fundraiser ran by OSNS, who have now raised over €32,000 for very worthy local causes, over the past three years.



Longford Counselling Services provide a safe, comfortable, environment for the people of Co Longford and surrounding counties where they can receive a professional and effective counselling and psychotherapy service.



They strive to provide these services in an affordable and accessible manner. Their mission is to try and improve the mental health of the Longford Community by promoting positive mental health and well-being, educating the community on how to cope with, and resolve, mental health problems, and support the people who need it.



This is an invaluable service in our community, and one that cannot accomplish what it aims to achieve without the help of additional funding. Now, more than ever, services such as LCS are constantly being called upon to help the most vulnerable in our society, and we at OSNS wanted to ensure they can remain providing this service.



This is a service that you probably hope you will never need, but realistically it is one that will be used by many people close to you, if not you yourself, at some point.



We wish to thank everyone who bought raffle tickets off us for this fundraiser as each of you helped to ensure that this service remains available for everyone well into the future.



Remember, it is not until we need them that we realise just how important they are.



Thank you as always for your continued support of the OSNS Motor Show and fundraisers, we are currently getting the ball rolling on plans for our biggest year in 2021



- Fiona Woods, OSNS Secretary