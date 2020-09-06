Breaking: Killoe win DRA appeal over 48 week ban

Killoe Emmet Og have tonight won their appeal to overturn a 48 week ban following a Disputes Resolution Authority ruling (DRA).

The DRA ruled in the club's favour after it had initially lost an appeal to the Leinster GAA Hearings Committee.

It means the 2019 Longford Senior Football champions can now return to the field of play and continue their defence of the Sean Connolly Cup.

More on this breaking story to follow.

