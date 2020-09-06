New cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford and Leitrim

138 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today with Longford, Leitrim, Roscommon and Westmeath featuring among the 21 counties listed amongst the case list.

As of midnight on Friday, September 4, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 303, and that will figure will increase following today's case list.

In neighbouring counties Cavan, Roscommon, Westmeath and Leitrim, the figure for confirmed cases (as at the same date) stands at 900 (+5), 364 (no change), 694 (no change) and 89 (+2), respectively.

Also read: Longford SFC: Slashers hang on for fortunate win over Fr Manning Gaels

The National Public Health Emergency Team gave its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland earlier this evening.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, September 5, the HPSC has been notified of 138 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Also read: Longford IFC: Ardagh Moydow beat Ballymahon to reach the county final

Of the cases notified today 68 were in Dublin, 13 in Limerick, 9 in Galway, 9 in Kildare, 5 in Cork, 5 in Wexford, 5 in Wicklow, and the remaining 24 cases in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.

Of the cases notified today:

59 are men / 79 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

23 cases have been identified as community transmission

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.