Longford Gardaí look to clamp down on mobile phone thefts

Gardaí have issued an appeal to mobile phone users to download an app that helps to locate its whereabouts if it is stolen to help combat criminal activity.

It comes after latest figures unveiled by the Garda Síochána Analysis Service showed there have been 78 mobile phone thefts across the Longford/Roscommon Garda Division since the beginning of 2019.

In total 11,488 mobile phones, valued at around €5 million, have been stolen nationwide with only 1,176 being recovered.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Dean Kerins said, "The price of mobile phones makes them a clear target for criminals, so let’s try and deter them by increasing phone security.

If you a have a smartphone, we recommend downloading a trusted location finder app so if it is lost or stolen, you have a better chance of getting it back. Some phones already have a feature like this already so have a look in the security settings on your phone.

"We also highly recommend that you add a family member or friend as an emergency contact in your phone. If we receive a lost or stolen phone, we will be able to contact that person. Our property stores throughout the country receive a lot of stolen and lost phones that we cannot trace the owners for. Adding the emergency contact will help solve this problem.

"Other preventative measures you can take include enabling the PIN Security feature, keeping your phone locked at all times, and property-mark it with unique personal letters or numbers.

"For those who do not own a smartphone, call *#06# on your keypad and note the IMEI number that comes up. This is a 15 digit number that is unique to your phone. If your phone is lost or stolen, call your service provider immediately so they can block the phone.

"If you believe your phone has been stolen, you should call Gardaí immediately. Do not follow the person via your tracking app”, warned the Meath Division based sergeant.