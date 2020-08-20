Update | ESB crews working through night in Longford to restore power

ESB Networks expects that 50,000 homes and businesses will remain without electricity tonight.

Crews will continue working tonight and will mobilise again at first light to restore the remainder through the course of tomorrow, Friday.

Despite challenging weather conditions, ESB Networks crews around the country have worked hard to restore power to approx. 140,000 customers throughout the day.

The areas most affected include:

Cork

Tipperary

Sligo

Westmeath

Longford

Roscommon

Leitrim

All crews have been mobilised to the impacted regions and continue to work on more than 1,800 individual faults.

The latest information on power outages and estimated restoration times is being continually updated on the PowerCheck App or www.powercheck.ie, as more information on the scale of the damage in impacted areas is assessed.

We are advising all those impacted by outages that they should prepare to be without electricity overnight and into tomorrow with some customers potentially without power beyond that. It is very important that any customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

In addition to safety procedures associated with power restoration, crews continue to work under all national Covid-19 protocols with respect to hygiene, social distancing and PPE.

An Important Public Safety Message: If you come across fallen trees, wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they may be LIVE and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

If your fault is not logged please report it at www.esbnetworks.ie or on 1800 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.