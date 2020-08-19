Longford county councillor lauds Mullingar service upgrade

Patients in need of essential diagnostic care at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital have been given a boost by the installation of a new CT scanner.

The announcement was made this week by Fianna Fáil Longford County Councillor PJ Reilly.

The Abbeylara based public representative said he was given the news following a recent meeting of the HSE's Dublin-Mid Leinster Forum.

“The reply I received was that a CT scanner had recently been installed in Mullingar Hospital which is a very welcome addition,” said Cllr Reilly.

The long serving Granard Municipal District elected member has been a regular commentator on the need for service upgrades at both Mullingar and Tullam ore Midland Regional Hospital as well as St Joseph's Care Centre in Longford town.

And,in a further boost, Cllr Reilly said moves to underpin Mullingar's service provision would continue apace over the coming months.

“I was also told plans to provide an MRI scanner is in progress and it is hoped to be up and running by the second half of 2021,” he added.

“This is hugely positive news as it, together with the CT scanner, will be a huge asset to the people of Longford, Westmeath and the wider midland regional area.”