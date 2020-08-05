Longford branch of Mary's Meals seeks local support and participants for virtual walk fundraiser

The Longford branch of the Mary’s Meals movement are reaching out to the local community in the hope that they will join them for a virtual walk in the county this August taking in up to 245km over nine days.



The Mary’s Meals movement began in 2002 when Magnus McFarlane Barrow was visiting a famine ravaged Malawi. She met with a young mother called Emma, who was dying from Aids. She desperately pleaded with Magnus to find somebody to look after her four children as she lay on her death bed.

That was the start of an incredible mission and soon she was feeding up to 200 children in local schools. Today the movement feeds 1.7m children in twenty countries and it is an extraordinary achievement with each child fed a meal a day in their school for just €18.30 per annum.



But Mary’s Meals realises that there is so much more work to do with at least 60m children worldwide at risk of food poverty.



Here in Longford there is a very active Mary’s Meals movement and they would have been planning to take part in the annual fundraiser which would have seen members from across Ireland walk all the way to Our Lady’s Shine in Knock over a nine day period, August 7-15.



Owing to Covid-19 however it is not possible for a group to walk this year and instead local members intend to do a virtual walk locally and they are hoping that local clubs, groups, walkers and members of the public will join them and complete the walk of part of it in their own time.



The annual trek to Knock is the group’s main fundraiser and obviously money will be badly needed if they are to sustain their massive commitment to hungry children worldwide.



The trip to Knock is 245km and members of the public in Longford can get sponsorship cards from any local members of Mary’s Meals or from Herterich’s shop on Ballymahon St in Longford town.



All money raised will go towards alleviating child hunger.

