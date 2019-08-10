Mary's Meals walkers to meet in Edgeworthstown and proceed to Longford town for reception

Mary’s Meals began feeding 200 children in Malawi in 2002 and is now feeding 1,425,013 children every day in places of education. With a no frills policy, it costs just €15.60 to feed a child for a year.

To raise funds and awareness, Mary’s Meals are walking throughout Ireland starting on August 7 from Malin, Derry, Armagh, Coalisland, Lurgan, Dublin, Kilkenny and Limerick and arriving in Knock, Co Mayo on August 15.

The Dublin and Armagh walks merge at Edgeworthstown on Sunday, August 11 and some time between 12 noon and 1pm, participants will walk together into Longford town, led by members of the Longford Pipe Band, to the Market Square for an open-air reception at approximately 3.30pm.

A new Longford branch of Mary’s Meals was recently launched and if you wish to join, contact 086 040 5621 for more information or log on to www.marysmeals.ie

Walkers will leave Longford the following day (Monday, August 12), starting from St Mel’s Cathedral after 8 am Mass and heading for Roscommon via Killashee.

Fr Eamonn Kelly remarked, “There is always a very warm welcome for walkers in Longford with over half of the journey completed.”

He added, “People can join in at stage and arriving in Longford on Sunday this year we hope to see as many as possible take part.”

Contact numbers, start and stop points, maps of the routes and walk schedules are available on the website www.sbs4marysmeals.ie

For more information email info@sbs4marysmeals.ie or ring Gerard on 085 8037479.

