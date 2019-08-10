UCD honours legacy of Longford native Dr Mary J Farrell

The legacy of a distinguished Longford doctor and UCD graduate was honoured recently with the presentation of the inaugural Dr Mary J Farrell medal and scholarship in UCD.

Dr Mary J Farrell, daughter of James P and Bride Farrell (nee Fitzgerald), was born in Longford in 1892 and graduated with first class honours in medicine in 1916. She enjoyed a distinguished career in England, Africa and Ireland, and is credited with laying the foundations for modern general practice care in Ireland.

Mary Ellen McMahon was the inaugural recipient of the Mary J Farrell Student Summer Research Award and Dr Sean Griffin was presented with the Mary J Farrell Medal in General Practice. Patricia O’Kelly and her cousins, Jacqueline Quinn, Jill Whyte and Lucius Farrell - nieces and nephew of Dr Mary J Farrell were in UCD for the conferring ceremony.

Dr Farrell continued her postgraduate studies through the 1920’s, completing a Doctor of Medicine (MD 1921), a Masters of Obstetrics (MAO 1922) and a Diploma in Public Health (DPH 1924). In 1930 she was appointed Dispensary Doctor in Longford and Medical Officer of Health for the Longford Dispensary District.

In the 1950’s she founded the Minard Nursing Home in Co Longford which offered maternity care and care for senior citizens in the locality. She continued her medical practice in Longford town until her retirement in 1963 and was highly regarded for her care of TB patients and for the Travelling community.

Following her retirement as Medical Officer, she continued in private practice at Minard and acted in a locum capacity.

Mary died on September 14, 1973 and is buried at Ballymacormack Cemetery.

In September 2017, Dr Gerard McDonagh, who also practised as a GP in Longford for many years, unveiled a plaque at the College Medical Centre, Longford Town, to commemorate Dr Farrell’s life and service to the community.

