Flashing speed sign needed on N55 approach to Ballymahon

Cllr Pat O’Toole has called on Longford County Council and TII to erect a flashing speed limit sign on the N55 on the Edgeworthstown approach road to Ballymahon at Ballymahon GAA grounds in the interest of public safety.

At last week’s meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District, Cllr O’Toole (pictured) explained that a large number of people have made complaints about the number of motorists speeding on that road.

His motion was seconded by Cllr Paul Ross who said that flashing speed signs would be the most effective solution, while Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon MD Cllr Colm Murray noted the success of a flashing sign in Kenagh.

Two other signs were acquired for the district, one for the Ballymahon side of Lanesboro, and another which was due to be placed on the Ballymahon side of Kenagh.

Area Engineer Paul Newell said that a speed assessment will be carried out and stressed that the signs are not put in place on a permanent basis, but would be moved around.

A survey is due to be carried out and there will be an update given at the next Ballymahon MD meeting.