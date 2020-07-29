Hefty fine for Longford woman who threw knives at gardaí

A woman charged with producing a steak knife and a bread knife during an altercation has been given a hefty find following an appearance at Longford District Court last week, writes Jessica Thompson.

Jeanette Malone, with an address at 3 Congress Terrace, Longford, was also charged with public order offences.

Relaying the evidence to the court, Sgt Paddy McGirl explained that on June 23, 2020, at approximately 2.05am, gardaí were called to a disturbance at Ms Malone’s address.

“When gardaí arrived, she opened an upstairs window and threw an ornament at gardaí,” said Sgt McGirl.

“There was a considerable amount of alcohol involved. She came downstairs and had a steak knife and a bread knife in her hand.

“Gardaí retreated momentarily and she threw both knives at gardaí. She came outside then and was arrested.

“She threatened gardaí and threatened to kill their families,” Sgt McGirl added.

A photograph of the knives was handed to Judge Seamus Hughes who noted that one of them was six inches in length.

“She wasn’t in the best of company on the night,” said defence solicitor John Quinn.

“There were two other gentlemen in the house and she took a lot of alcohol.”

Ms Malone explained to the court that she had called gardaí herself because she “wanted those people out” of her house. She also said she was off her medication at the time.

“That didn’t stop you going into the kitchen to look for knives and throw the knives at gardaí,” said Judge Hughes.

“What if the knives had hit the guards?”

Ms Malone explained that her mother had died and her birthday was coming up and that she was finding it difficult to cope that night as she was off her medication.

“We all have anniversaries. We all have medication,” Judge Hughes snapped.

“I wouldn’t want to put a jacket on at 2am and go out and meet a wild woman with knives but that’s what the gardaí are facing in their jobs. I wouldn’t want to meet her.”

For possession of the bread knife, Judge Hughes fined Ms Malone €250. He also fined her €250 for public order with three months to pay, and took all other charges into consideration.