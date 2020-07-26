Latest update on Covid-19 shows one new case in Longford

The incidence of Covid-19 has risen in Ireland by 12 cases but there have been no new deaths according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

No update in NI this weekend. pic.twitter.com/q9drLspJEN — IllustrateThis (@illustratethis) July 26, 2020

And after 19 days without a confirmed case, Longford was among the eight counties that accounted for the 12 new cases reported.

This means that since the pandemic began, there has been 288 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford.

Donegal hits 1 week without a new case. https://t.co/yDd5VbXSA9 pic.twitter.com/HcY8Uwc2WT — David W. Higgins (@higginsdavidw) July 26, 2020

In its daily update (on Sunday, July 26), NPHET said the pandemic death toll reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today remains at 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, July 25 it said the HPSC has been notified of 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 25,881 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.