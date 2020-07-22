Longford Covid-19 test centre at Connolly Barracks to close

The Covid-19 coronavirus test centre which was set up at Connolly Barracks, Longford is set to close.

The HSE (Health Service Executive) confirmed that it is consolidating its number of testing centres based on current demand.

Testing requests for persons in Longford and Westmeath are being carried out in Mullingar.

While Covid-19 testing requests for persons in Laois and Offaly are now being carried out in Tullamore.

In addition to Longford, test centres set up in Athlone and Portlaoise will also close.

