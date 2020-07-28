Summer Stars at Longford local libraries

Summer Stars is the public library national summer reading programme for children that runs until the end of August.

All children throughout County Longford are invited to join the adventure and to enjoy the fun and pleasure of reading and writing over the summer.

Summer Stars is non-competitive and every child who reads even one book is regarded as having completed the programme – and it’s all completely free!

To join the Summer Stars Reading Programme pick up a reading card in your local library

Return your completed reading card to your local library by the end of August and be in with a chance to win a prize at the end of the programme.

As well enjoying the amazing world of books, Summer Stars is also celebrating children’s imaginations by running a short story competition An Unexpected Adventure (entries of no more than 500 words). There are three age categories: age 6-9, age 10-14, age 15-18. There will be 15 finalists and one national winner from each category.

For information on how to enter the short story competition, online storytimes, reading tips for children, printable activites, where to submit book reviews and lots more check out summerstars.ie

Longford Branch Library

Longford Branch Library is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday and from 10am-2pm on Saturday (closed on Bank Holiday weekends).



Customer numbers are limited to 10 at any one time for everyone’s safety. We ask everyone to limit their visit to 30 minutes.



Computers may be used for 30 minutes. To abide by social distancing recommendations, the number of computers available has been reduced so booking a time slot is recommended. Printing, photocopying and scanning services are available.



A wide selection of online library services are available through our website www.longfordlibrary.ie or for more information on any of our services phone us at 043-3340727.

