Four remanded in custody over violent Longford feud row

Four men allegedly involved in a violent disturbance on the streets of Longford last Sunday evening have been remanded in custody.

John Stokes (48) 33 Springlawn, Longford, Christopher Stokes (19), 10 Ardeevan, Longford, Jason Farrell (29) 8 Garvey's Close, Longford and Michael Mears (21) were all brought before a sitting of Mullingar District Court this morning.

Garda Sean Harrison said all four were arrested yesterday and brought to Longford Garda Station for questioning before being charged during the early hours of this morning with the production of various offensive weapons following an incident on Longford's Main Street on July 12.

It was also heard during evidence that the row, involving two families some of whom are related to one another, also involved a nine year old child brandish a hammer from his tracksuit bottoms.

All four applied for bail, but after CCTV footage was observed by Judge Seamus Hughes and following evidence as to the nature of the alleged incident, the quartet were remanded in custody.

Judge Hughes described the scenes he witnessed on social media as "absolutely appalling stuff" and said the courts needed to take a tough handed approach to Longford's spiralling feuding problem.

In referencing claims he and other judges were too liberal in dealing with the issue, Judge Hughes said he intended to send out a very strong message to his own take on the county's crime issues and remanded all four in custody.

"I have said before things have gotten out of hand in Longford, there are too many feuds and the judiciary of the bench needs to take a firm hand and I intend taking a firm hand," he said.

"As far as I am concerned any feuding on the Main Street in Longford in the middle of the day or evening time it will be a remand in custody."

All four are due to appear back at a sitting of Cloverhill District Court on July 21.