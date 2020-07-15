BREAKING: Gardaí arrest four men over violent Longford feud row

Four men are being quizzed tonight by detectives in connection to a violent disorder incident in Longford town on Sunday evening.

The quartet, who are from rivalling families in the greater Longford town area, were arrested by gardaí this evening and brought to Longford Garda Station.

They are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be held for 24 hours.

The arrests come after the Leader revealed in today's (Wednesday) edition of how gardaí were confident of making “significant progress” in relation to an unruly incident which occurred on Longford's Main Street on Sunday evening.

ALSO READ: Gardaí in Longford to turn heat on feuding suspects

The fracas, involving two warring local families, saw a number of individuals openly goad and intimidate each other while armed with sticks, shovels and other implements.

Video footage was also released online in the hours afterwards, prompting senior gardaí to issue a staunch condemnation of the incident in what is just the latest violent episode to spill out onto the streets of Longford town in recent weeks.