Court Appearance arising from a violent disorder incident in Longford town

Gardaí in Longford have arrested four men in connection with an incident of violent disorder which occurred at Main Street, Longford on Sunday July 12, 2020.



Three of the men are aged in their 20s, while the fourth man is in his late 40s and all were arrested on Wednesday July 15 and detained at Longford Garda Station.



They have each been charged with offences relating to this incident and were due to appear before Mullingar District Court, today, July 16, at 10.30am.