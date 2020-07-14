Planning granted for construction of Longford town national school extension

Longford County Council has granted planning permission for the construction of an extension at St Michael's Boys National School, St Mel's Road, Longford town.

The Board of Management of the school lodged the planning application with the local authority last March.

The extension will comprise of two 80m square classrooms, 1 x 10.5m square WC and 3 x 15m square set rooms, circulation areas, connection to the existing school, connections to existing on-site services, the formation of a new vehicular entrance and ancillary site works.

