Senator Micheál Carrigy proposes new secondary school for Edgeworthstown and for two Longford town projects to be prioritised

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy has called for the establishment of a new secondary school in Edgeworthstown and for building projects at two Longford town schools - St Mel’s College and Meán Scoil Mhuire - to be prioritised by the Department of Education.

Speaking in Leinster House, as opposed to the Seanad Chamber, to ensure social distancing protocols were followed, Senator Carrigy outlined that schools have concerns and worries about reopening in September.

The Ballinalee-based representative added; “I have three issues in my area regarding school buildings.

“One is Meán Scoil Mhuire in Longford town. It is more than 100 years old and has more than 600 pupils. Students are in 40 to 50 year old portacabins. Prior to social distancing, that was not adequate. An application is with the school building unit for a new school and I ask the Minister to consider and prioritise that.

"There is also an application from my alma mater, St Mel's College, which has over 500 pupils. They are not looking for a new building but to renovate the existing structure, which was the diocesan college within the town, to cater for more pupils.

“We also have an issue in Edgeworthstown which is the second largest town in the county. We have over 300 children leaving the town every day to travel to schools outside the area. In a time when we are looking for people to reduce being on the road and transport emissions, these are three issues that need to be prioritised. I ask that the Minister would look positively on them immediately.”

Meanwhile, Senator Carrigy said he was honoured to be appointed to Fine Gael’s Seanad frontbench by An Tànaiste Leo Varadkar.

Senator Carrigy will be the party’s spokesperson in the Seanad for Media, Arts, Sports and Tourism.

“A busy brief but I am looking forward to getting to work immediately,” commented Senator Carrigy.