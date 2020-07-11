Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Wear the Longford jersey-local establishments deserve our support

During Covid-19 we had examples of the great work done by local shops who stayed open all through the pandemic, and made us all realise where our bread is buttered, literally.

Most of these shops also delivered food to homes.

That work was, and is greatly valued, in our local communities.

In the recent past, we’ve all followed the pied piper of being modern, and flocked to multi national establishments as though they were the greatest thing since sliced bread.

To facilitate those multi nationals the system was immediately changed by wiping out small businesses, who were living a decent life up to that.

Any real grocery shops now in Longford, for example?

Granted, the multi nationals were a tad cheaper, but at what cost?

How many farmers now receive market pittance for their produce, not only that, but they have to allow extended credit in order to get their produce stocked in these shopping centres (known as supermarkets) of the multi nationals.

Covid-19 served to teach everyone that we must support local businesses like hotels, restaurants, guest houses, shops, etc, all dependent on local support.

We’ve changed much and in this country since we became preoccupied with being modern, we have taken that imposter excessively to heart.

The earth has increasingly seemed like a global model of frenzied confusion, new fashions and fads, all yearning to be fashionable.

Did that matter during lockdown?

Alongside that, in countries all over the world, a small elite, effectively supported by governments, have become part of the establishment.

Although they are mostly whipping boys for the real elite, governments have leaders with enough brains and intellect to get them through the various issues under their control that arise.

Yet in every country there is the “permanent government”.

There you’ll find the people who plan with genuine, ongoing power.

Meanwhile ordinary people are milling around every town in their thousands, buying mostly stuff they don’t need, while the elite have personal drivers, some have helicopters, still others have yachts, and access to every bank and government in the world.

One of the scary things about the current world is that such a tiny minority control humongous amounts of wealth.

Take Ireland, this tiny island; we have 19 Billionaires!

Of course, and one might as well say it, greed is the driving force causing all sorts of human change to happen.

Take hotels, for example.

How many real, private, one hotel/one owner establishments are in Ireland now?

Answer? Very few.

Hotels are a great example of how greed has fed into the system of every single aspect.

Time was, hotels had their own individual character, and of course some have maintained that style, but they’re in the minority.

Large chains, like The Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton, The Peninsula, are all owned by big chains. Orient Express are also now in the hotel business, and have taken over some of the best hotels in the world in the relatively recent past.

That’s one of the many reasons why this drive for making more money in every walk of life, has sidelined our appreciation of what it means to feel settled.

It certainly has blunted our care for the local.

The lockdown may cause a change, but somehow I genuinely fear that we’ll return to the bad bad old ways as soon as the gradual erosion of Covid-19 is fully felt.

We have all become hell bent on sourcing the best of everything, whilst all around us good people have great establishments that need support.

Let’s all take stock of the reality around us.

The Longford Arms, Viewmount House Restaurant, Cooney’s Hotel Ballymahon, Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule, Pikers Lodge Gowna, Greville Arms Granard.....

There are also guest houses (though not enough), and other businesses too numerous to mention.

The Longford Arms is the flagship for Longford, and everywhere in Ireland has heard of it. It’s been transformed recently.

Great and diligent work is evident in the surroundings.

Viewmount House (with limited rooms) is one of the best top class eateries in Ireland. This is another business to be proud of, where the fare is impeccable.

Cooney’s Hotel in Ballymahon, is a bustling and busy place which is always friendly and anxious to please.

The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule is a long held quality family establishment that has strengthened as time goes on.

The Piker’s Lodge in Gowna is thriving and serves the community of locals devoutly, and well.

In Granard we have the Greville Arms, an historic hotel, once frequented by Michael Collins. A nice warm and friendly atmosphere awaits patrons there.

Every one of these establishments deserve our custom and support. All treat their clients very well.

They deserve patronage.