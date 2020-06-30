Longford detectives quiz suspects over alleged crime enterprise involvement

Detectives in Longford, Carrick-on-Shannon and Roscommon are this afternoon quizzing five men over alleged passport identity fraud and the microchipping of horses that are presented for slaughter.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigations (GNBCI) have arrested five men, aged between 35 and 55 years, today 30th June 2020 for the offence of participation in a criminal organisation contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

The arrests are the latest development in an ongoing operation lead by GNBCI with support from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The five arrested males are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Carrick-on-Shannon, Longford and Roscommon Garda Stations.

These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into a number of persons engaged in offences of organised deception and fraudulent practices, involving the tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter in this jurisdiction.