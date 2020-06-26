Man charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan deemed unfit to attend court

The 43-year-old man charged with the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan last week has been deemed unfit to attend court this morning and was detained at the Central Mental Hospital.

Stephen Silver of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, was remanded in custody last week by Judge Alan Mitchell and was due to appear before Harristown District Court by video link this morning.

However, Judge Mitchell was this morning informed that Mr Silver was not well enough to attend court.

Mr Silver has been remanded in custody to appear before Harristown District Court on July 10 by video link.

