Longford County Council holds a minute's silence for the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Members of Longford County Council this morning held a minute's silence in tribute to the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was tragically shot and killed while on duty in Castlerea on Wednesday, June 17, in Castlerea.

As one of his final acts as Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council, Cllr Gerard Farrell asked his colleagues to stand for a moment in memory of the late detective.

Stephen Silver (43), Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo was remanded in custody after appearing in court last week charged with Detective Gda Horkan's murder.

At Castlrea District Court last Satirday, Mr Silver was remanded in custody to appear again by video link this morning.