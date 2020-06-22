Update: DPP to rule on Longford shop raid after suspect is released without charge

A man arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery at a shop in Longford over the weekend has been released without charge, the Leader can reveal.

He was arrested on Saturday afternoon just hours after a man wearing a helmet and allegedly armed with a hammer walked into Vaughan's Today's Local store along Longford's Park Road on Saturday afternoon.

The raider demanded cash from a female staff member, who was unharmed, and fled the scene a short time later. No

Gardaí were on the scene within minutes and arrested a man within two hours of the incident.

He was brought to Longford Garda Station and questioned over the course of the weekend.

The Leader can reveal, though from Portloaise, the suspect aged in his 30s, does live locally and a search of a premises was carried out on Saturday.

It's understood a motorbike was seized as a result of the investigation.

An application to have his detention was extended, as revealed by longfordleader.ie, yesterday evening.

He was later released from garda custody and a file will now be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine what, if any, charges can be brought against the man.